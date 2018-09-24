Rod Rosenstein is reportedly expecting to be fired after reports that he discussed invoking the 25th Amendment and wearing a wire to record his conversations with Trump

news

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein expects to be fired by President Donald Trump on Monday, according to multiple reports. Axios reported Monday morning that he met with White House chief of staff John Kelly and verbally resigned in anticipation of being fired by the president.

Multiple reports said he was en route to the White House.

The stunning development comes just days after The New York Times reported Rosenstein had discussed wearing a wire to secretly record the president and invoking the 25th Amendment.

Trump said during a Monday morning interview with conservative commentator Geraldo Rivera that he had not yet made a decision on whether to get rid of Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

"I don't want to comment on it until I get all the facts," the president said of the reports about Rosenstein's conduct. "If anything took place, and I'll make a determination sometime later."

Immediately following the Times story last Friday, some of Trump's favorite far-right influencers, including Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro, called for Rosenstein's immediate firing. Other Republicans, including lawmakers in Washington, urged caution and discouraged the president from taking the report seriously.

"When it comes to President @realDonaldTrump..... BEWARE of anything coming out of the @nytimes," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted.

Trump has regularly targeted both Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions since the special counsel Robert Mueller was first tapped last May to oversee the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, as well as possible obstruction of justice committed by the president when he fired FBI Director James Comey last year.