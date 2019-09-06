Robert Mugabe, the former Zimbabwe president, dies at 95, after battling ill health.

He died at a Singapore hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to reports.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, confirmed the report Friday morning.

According to reports, Mugabe died at an undisclosed hospital in Singapore where he was receiving treatment.

AFP

Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, confirmed the news in a series of tweets on Friday morning.

"It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe.

"Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace," President Mnangagwa.

His life

Mugabe was born on February 21, 1924. He was a columnist and nationalist to the core.

Reuters

His political career

He ruled Zimbabwe from 1987 to 2017. Before that, he was Prime Minister, the head of government, after being elected in 1980.