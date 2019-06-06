The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned its governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Jimi Agabje to respect the party leadership or face sanctions.

The state chairman of the party, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, gave the warning on Thursday, June 6, 2019, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

Dominic was said to be reacting to a statement made by Agbaje on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in which he launched verbal attacks one of the party leaders, Chief Bode George.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Agbaje had accused George of being behind the rumour that he had dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress.

It was reported that Agbaje asked George to leave the party if he lacked any value to add.

He said,“People should please tell Bode George to shut up and leave the PDP if he lacks any value to add to the party.

“He should leave the party instead of being a dog in the manger hampering the progress of the party in Lagos.

“The false narrative (that he has dumped PDP) is a product of his sick mind, or how else do you describe someone who just sits down to concoct fiction and market it as a reality”

Reacting to the statement credit to the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dominic said the party was shocked at Agbaje’s statements against Bode George, saying it is most unfortunate.

He said the party would not condone acts of indiscipline or verbal attack from anyone on people that laboured to build the party in the state.

“We are shocked that Agbaje could make these statements against Chief Bode George; we are really shocked.

“What he has said is not expected of him, the statements are disgusting and unfortunate. We will not condone this act of indiscipline,” he said.

The party chairman went on to blame Agbaje for the electoral misfortunes of the party in the last elections, saying he worked at cross purposes with party members.

He alleged that Agbaje spent all the campaign funds on his own without consulting with the party leadership or elders.