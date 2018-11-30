Putin enthusiastically high-fived the Saudi crown prince at the G20 summit

news

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman enthusiastically high-fived each other when they met up in Argentina on Friday.

Both leaders are in Buenos Aires to attend the G20 summit on Friday and Saturday.

Their greeting appeared to take place during a large meeting. Other world leaders, such as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump, can be seen walking past in the background.

Here's the greeting in its full glory:

World leaders have widely condemned the crown prince and Saudi Arabia over the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh has long sought to distance the crown prince from the incident, despite increasing evidence directly linking him to it.

Putin, however, has refused to publicly condemn the crown prince over the death.

He said last month, according to the Financial Times: "We do not know what happened in reality. So why should we undertake any steps to deteriorate our relations with Saudi Arabia?"

The Russian president also deflected blame to the US at the time, saying: "As far as I know the journalist who went missing used to live in the USA ... In this regard the US has a certain responsibility."

Russia and Saudi Arabia have close relations over its joint deal to regulate oil supplies.