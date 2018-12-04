Pulse.ng logo
Prince Charles joins the list of presidents, dignitaries, and DC heavyweights set to attend George H.W. Bush's funeral

Clarence House tweeted Tuesday that Prince Charles will attend President George H.W. Bush's state funeral in D.C. on behalf of his mother, the Queen.

Britain's Prince Charles, left, is set to attend George H.W. Bush's state funeral in Washington, DC on Wednesday. play

Britain's Prince Charles, left, is set to attend George H.W. Bush's state funeral in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

(AP/AP)

  • Clarence House tweeted Tuesday that Prince Charles will attend the state funeral of US President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday in Washington, DC, on behalf of his mother, the Queen.
  • Queen Elizabeth issued a statement over the weekend, following Bush's passing, saying he was "a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War."
  • All of the living US presidents are also expected to attend.

President George H.W. Bush's funeral is getting a royal touch, thanks to Britain's Prince Charles, who is expected to be in attendance.

The Prince of Wales' official residence, Clarence House, tweeted Tuesday that the heir to the British throne will attend the funeral on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen released a statement following Bush's death on Friday at the age of 94. She said he was "a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in office and during the Second World War."

President Trump and first lady Melania will attend Bush's funeral on Wednesday. They're pictured above Monday night, paying their respects to Bush as he lie in state at the Capitol. play

President Trump and first lady Melania will attend Bush's funeral on Wednesday. They're pictured above Monday night, paying their respects to Bush as he lie in state at the Capitol.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool)

Prince Charles won't be the only foreign dignitary in attendance at the 41st president's state funeral on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will lead a contingent from his country, including Liberal Party MP Scott Brison and Ambassador David MacNaughton, according to Global News.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will also attend the ceremony, despite Trump's mocking of Bush's son, Jeb, during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

Read more: President George H.W. Bush's funeral expected to set aside political bickering, focus on his life

All other living former presidents will be in attendance, and all of their wives will except Rosalynn Carter, 91, who has limited her travel in recent months.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was in the middle of a book tour and had to cancel two dates in Europe to attend the funeral.

Among some of the others expected to take part in the celebration of Bush's life are House Speaker Paul Ryan, former Republican Wyoming Sen. Alan Simpson (who will give an eulogy), and presidential historian Jon Meacham (who wrote a biography of Bush), according to CNN.

