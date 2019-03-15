Faure Gnassingbé , President of the Republic of Togo, will participate in the 7th edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda.

, President of the Republic of Togo, will participate in the 7th edition of the AFRICA CEO FORUM on March 25 and 26 in Kigali, Rwanda. He will present his 2018-2022 National Development Plan before an audience of 1,500 business leaders and investors from Africa and around the world.

From positioning Togo as a top-tier logistics and financial hub, to stepping up the development of agricultural, manufacturing and mining business clusters, consolidating social development and shoring up mechanisms for inclusion: the National Development Plan (NDP) is intended to drive the structural transformation of the Togolese economy. Scheduled to span from 2018 to 2022, the Plan's implementation is expected to be 65% financed by the private sector.

In light of this need, the Togolese Head of State will present his plan’s objectives and projects before an audience of business leaders, donors and investors gathered for the "Invest in Togo" session.

About the AFRICA CEO FORUM

The AFRICA CEO FORUM is the largest international gathering of African private sector decision-makers and financiers. At its previous edition in Abidjan in March 2018, it brought together 1,500 business leaders, public decision-makers and investors from Africa and around the world for two days of discussions around the need to transform African champions in the face of international competition. The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in the organisation of economic promotion events.

