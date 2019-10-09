This was announced by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta in Sunyani.

His comment was a response to a concern raised about the road infrastructure network in the Region when they met the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs.

The meeting was part of the activities the president engaged in during his two-day working tour of the Bono Region.

Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Paramount Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality and the Vice President of the House gave the welcome address at the meeting.

In his address, he expressed concern that 42% out of 572.4 kilometres of the road network in the Region were unmotorable.

Responding to this, Mr Amoako-Atta said only 23% of the 78,000 road networks in the country were tarred when President Akufo-Addo assumed office in January 2017.

He, however, said that President Akufo-Addo is ensuring that all 16 regions in the country benefit fairly from road projects.

He therefore assured the chiefs in the region that they will also receive their fair share of the national cake.