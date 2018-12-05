Powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits New Caledonia, evacuations ordered

news

A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck off the coast of New Caledonia on Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders and tsunami warnings in Vanuatu and Fiji.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the sea and about 168 kilometers (104 miles) east of Tadine Bay in New Caledonia. Earthquakes are typically more destructive when the epicenter is closer to the surface.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings of tsunami waves of between 1 and 3 meters (3 and 10 feet) along the Southern Pacific, including in Vanuatu and Fiji.

The center added that there was no threat to Hawaii.

Authorities issued evacuation warnings as several aftershocks hit the region.

New Caledonia sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity. The Loyalty Islands region is active seismically, and has seen several large earthquakes in recent months.

This is a developing story.