Poll shows Republican favorability peaking higher than Democrats before crucial midterm elections

The Republican party's favorability among Americans is at it highest point since January 2017, according to a new poll released on Monday.

The new Gallup poll shows that just less than half of Americans, 45%, have a favorable view of the Republican party, the highest since the party hit 47% seven years ago just after it retook Congress during the 2010 midterm elections.

Republicans have managed a nine-point gain compared to last September's poll, when 36% of Americans saw them in a positive light.

The poll also showed that Republican-leaning adults have a more favorable impression of the party now compared to a year ago.

Men and those living in middle-income households have also become more likely to view the Republican Party favorably in the past year.

The Democrats are now behind by one percentage point, at 44%. This is a typical figure for the party — between 40% and 45% of Americans have seen it in a positive light at any given point since mid-2015, according to Gallup's polls.

Most polls have indicated that the mid-term elections will be tough for Republicans. This latest poll may be a positive sign for the party, according to Gallup.

"No matter how much or how little party favorability affects elections, the fact that Republicans are more likely to view their party favorably than a year ago can be considered a positive indicator for the party, particularly if a more positive image boosts Republican turnout," Gallup wrote.

The GOP's record high was in January 2002, just after the 9/11 attacks. 61% of Americans then saw the party in a positive light.

The last time the Republicans had a higher approval rating than the Democrats in the Gallup poll was November 2014, when Republicans had a 42% favorability rating compared to 36% for Democrats.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the favorability rating, but misquoted the figures.

Republicans took back the Senate majority in the midterm elections that year.

The midterm elections are on November 6.