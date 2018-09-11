Photos show the moment President George W. Bush learned of the 9/11 attacks

news
After the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, heart-wrenching images surfaced and stirred the world.
Photos released by the US National Archives in 2016 show exactly when President George W. Bush learned the US was under attack.
See how Bush responded to what would be the defining moment of his presidency.
President George W. Bush participates in a reading demonstration on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida. (The U.S. National Archives)
Dan Bartlett, deputy assistant to the president, points to news footage of the attacks while President Bush listens to new security information. (US National Archives)
Bush watches television coverage of the attacks on the World Trade Center during a briefing in the classroom. (U.S. National Archives)
Bush takes notes as he listens to news coverage of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush calls New York Gov. George Pataki, FBI Director Robert Mueller, and Vice President Dick Cheney. White House Chief of Staff Andy Card talks on a cellphone. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush delivers one of his first remarks to the nation after the attacks, from the elementary school. (The U.S. National Archives)
A highway sign on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush watches television coverage of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center from his office aboard Air Force One. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush confers with White House Chief of Staff Andy Card in the president's stateroom. (The U.S. National Archives)
(The U.S. National Archives)
Bush talks on the telephone as senior staff huddle in his office. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush and his staff look out the windows of Air Force One at their F-16 escort while en route to Barksdale Air Force Base. (The U.S. National Archives)
An F-16 escorts Air Force One. (US National Archives)
Bush confers with, from left, Karl Rove, Andy Card, Dan Bartlett, and Ari Fleischer before delivering remarks on the World Trade Center disaster from the General Dougherty Conference Center at Barksdale Air Force Base. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks before departing for Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush arrives at Offutt Air Force Base. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush, Admiral Richard Mies, left, and White House Chief of Staff Andy Card conduct a video teleconference at Offutt Air Force Base. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush and White House counsel Harriet Miers aboard Air Force One. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush speaks with Ari Fleischer, left, and Karl Rove aboard Air Force One during the flight to Andrews Air Force Base. (The U.S. National Archives)
After departing Offutt Air Force Base for Washington, DC, Bush talks on the phone with Vice President Dick Cheney from Air Force One. (The U.S. National Archives)
National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice waits at the South Portico for Bush to arrive at the White House. (The U.S. National Archives)
Counselor Karen Hughes and counsel Alberto Gonzales follow Bush into the Oval Office after his return to the White House. (The U.S. National Archives)
Working with his senior staff, Bush reviews the speech that he will deliver to the nation in the evening. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush talks with Vice President Dick Cheney in the President's Emergency Operations Center. (The U.S. National Archives)
Laura Bush listens as her husband discusses the terrorist attacks with White House staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center. (US National Archives)
Bush and Laura talk with Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice in the President's Emergency Operations Center. (The U.S. National Archives)
After returning to the White House, Bush meets with, from left, Vice President Dick Cheney, Chief of Staff Andy Card, National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, and Special Agent Carl Truscott of the US Secret Service, in the President's Emergency Operations Center. (The U.S. National Archives)
Bush reviews notes with Karen Hughes before addressing the nation from the Oval Office. (US National Archives)
Bush delivers his televised address. (The U.S. National Archives)
After addressing the nation, Bush meets with his National Security Council in the President's Emergency Operations Center. (The U.S. National Archives)