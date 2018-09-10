Photos show how dramatically the World Trade Center site and Manhattan's skyline have transformed since the 9/11 attacks

news

The September 11th attacks took the lives of more than 3,000 Americans, and transformed the US in countless ways.

It sparked the Global War on Terror (which the US is now fighting in 76 countries), and the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

It led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Patriot Act.

And it also fundamentally changed New York City.

In honor of the 17th anniversary of the horrific attacks, we compiled 17 photos showing how Manhattan's Financial District and skyline have changed since 9/11 as the city rebuilt Ground Zero. See for yourself:

Here's an aerial view of the Twin Towers on a peaceful June day in 1999.

But that skyline was horrifically shaken a little more than two years later.

You can see the stark difference between this August 30, 2001 photo and a photo taken from the spot 16 days after the attacks. It would take several months for rescuers to go through the rubble.

In December 2003, a design for the new One World Trade Center was finally unveiled.

In addition to the 1,776 foot One World Trade Center building, the site would also come to include four other World Trade Center buildings, a 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, a WTC Transportation Hub, and Liberty Park.

Sources: New York City Port Authority, Curbed

But about four years after the unveiling, the site still looked about the same, as construction was hamstrung by lawsuits, budget overruns, design changes, and a recession.

Source: Time

In 2009, the 9/11 memorial pools was starting to take shape.

The Freedom Tower was just starting to rise from the rubble.

In June 2010, the skyscraper was slowly rising.

By July 2011, the memorial waterfalls were being tested, and One World Trade Center's facade was beginning to reflect the sky.

Here's the Manhattan skyline in August 2011. You can see the unfinished tower beginning to peek over the other skyscrapers.

The memorial waterfalls officially opened in September 2011, and the museum, seen on the right, opened in May 2014.

By November 2014, One World Trade Center was completed, as was 4 World Trade Center (left) and 7 World Trade Center (right.) But 3 World Trade Center, seen here with the crane above it, still wasn't finished.

The WTC Transportation Hub, on which the soaring white Oculus was built, was also under construction in late 2014.

The hub officially opened in June 2016, when 3 World Trade Center was still under construction.

The $50 million Liberty Park also opened in June 2016. From there, visitors can get an overhead view of the Ground Zero memorial.

Source: Gothamist

It took 3 World Trade Center another two years to be completed. This June 8, 2018 photo shows 3 World Trade Center, One World Trade Center, 4 World Trade Center, the 9/11 Memorial, and Liberty Park finally complete.

And the Manhattan skyline was forever changed.