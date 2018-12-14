Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Photo captures the exact moment Obama learned of the Sandy Hook shooting

Politics Photo captures the exact moment Obama learned of the Sandy Hook shooting

Former White House photographer Pete Souza captured the moment when President Obama learned of the Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 first graders.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The moment President Barack Obama learned of the shooting. play

The moment President Barack Obama learned of the shooting.

(White House/Pete Souza)

  • Former White House photographer Pete Souza captured the moment in 2012 when President Barack Obama learned of the Sandy Hook shooting.
  • In 2017, Souza described the powerful moment to Business Insider, reflecting on the way Obama's energy appears to just "zap" out of his body.
  • Friday, December 14, marks six years since the deadly shooting.

Former President Barack Obama has said the worst day of his presidency was December 14, 2012, the day a gunman killed 20 first graders and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer, captured that powerful moment in the Oval Office when the president received the news from Homeland Security adviser John Brennan. The photo shows Obama leaning against a sofa, his shoulders hunched, arms crossed, and eyes closed as he listens.

"In the picture, you see just kind of the energy just zap out of the president. I think he was thinking of this not only as a president, but imagining what it must be like as a parent," Souza told Business Insider in 2017, shortly before the five-year anniversary of the shooting.

"The horror of sending your six-year-old kid off to school, you put in on the school bus, and you never see them again because some crazy guy shot them to death, point-blank, at their school."

Obama wipes away a tear as he delivers a message to the American people on Dec. 14, 2012. play

Obama wipes away a tear as he delivers a message to the American people on Dec. 14, 2012.

(AP)

Shortly after the photo was taken, Obama spoke to reporters in the White House press briefing room in an emotional statement that Souza said was "probably when he cried for the first time."

"This evening, Michelle and I will do what I know every parent in America will do, which is hug our children a little tighter and we'll tell them that we love them, and we'll remind each other how deeply we love one another," Obama said.

"But there are families in Connecticut who cannot do that tonight. And they need all of us right now. In the hard days to come, that community needs us to be at our best as Americans. And I will do everything in my power as President to help."

On Thursday, former White House press secretary Jay Carney also shared his memory of that day on Twitter, calling it his worst day at the White House.

"I saw my normally stoic boss break down," Carney said. "I lost my composure at the briefing. As a parent, I could not comprehend the horror of #SandyHook. I think of those innocent children, and their brave teachers, all the time."

Top 3

1 Politics CIA reportedly went into 'panic mode' when Trump appeared to...bullet
2 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria’s foreign debt is skyrocketing and the Senate is...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

us navy carrier
Politics Chinese hackers are reportedly stealing loads of US Navy secrets, and the Navy is scrambling to stop it
CNN's headquarters in Atlanta.
Politics 5 public apologies made by CNN hosts and contributors in 2018
donald trump
Politics Trump's trade war with China is the biggest threat to the US economy in 2019, and it's making economists the most worried they've been in years
Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018
Politics Here are some of the best photos capturing the people and events of 2018's year in politics
X
Advertisement