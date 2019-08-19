The Kebbi chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lifted the suspension it clamped on 14 of its party members over alleged anti- party activities.

Alhaji Haruna Saidu, state chairman of the party, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the lifting of the three-month suspension followed the intervention of the PDP elders committee which ensured the resolution of the matter.

“Sequel to the intervention by the elders committee and the resolution emanating therefrom, I am delighted to announce the lifting of the suspension clamped on 14 party members.

“With the resolution of the issues, our great party in Kebbi has become more united than ever,” Saidu said.

The chairman confirmed that the party would participate in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled to hold on 26 Oct., 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the PDP suspended the party top-notchers on Aug. 6.

The party had accused them of “spreading lies and engaging in sustained campaign of calumny against leaders of the party to promote widespread disaffection among PDP members”.

Those affected included Nuhu Goma, Chairman, Zuru Local Government chapter; Aminu Sawwa, Chairman, Argungu Local Government; Abubakar Kudu, Chairman, Maiyam Local Government, Bello Bunza, Chairman, Bunza Local Government, and Bello Gulmare, Gwandu Local Government.

Others are Zonal Ex-officio member, Alhaji Ibrahim Manzo; Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi Central, Alhaji Abubakar Basse; Muhammadu Ruwa, Zonal Vice Chairman, Kebbi North, Isiyaku Dauda, and Udulu Manpower, the acting State Legal Adviser.

Also suspended were Yalli Jega, Zonal Women Leader Kebbi Central, Isah Gwandu, Assistant Treasurer, and Joshua Bamaiyi.