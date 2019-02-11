President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi of Egypt becomes the new Chair of the African Union.

32nd ordinary session of African Union kicks off in Addis Ababa.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has handed over to President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi of Egypt as the new Chair of the African Union.

The handing over ceremony took place at the on-going 32nd African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi called for the creation of more job opportunities and encouraged investments.

The new Chairperson emphasised the need to resolve the ongoing challenges in Africa, particularly terrorism and extremism.

The post of ceremonial head of the AU rotates between the five regions of the continent.

The supreme organ of the African Union (AU), the Assembly, which comprises Heads of State and Government of all the 55 African countries, kicked off its 32nd ordinary session.

The Assembly meeting is the culmination of the Union’s statutory meetings and was preceded by the meetings of the Executive Council and the Permanent Representatives Committee.

What is expected at the meeting

Among the responsibilities of the Assembly are to determine the AU’s policies, establish its priorities, adopt its annual programme and monitor the implementation of its policies and decisions.

In this regard, the Heads of State and Government will, over their two day meeting, receive several reports including report on the Outcome of the Leadership In Health Financing Funds High-Level Meeting to be presented by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; President Mamadou Issoufou of Niger will report on the status of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as President Alassane Dramane Ouattara of Cote D'Ivoire will report on progress achieved with regard to Agenda 2063.