At a press conference, the Acting General Secretary of the CPP, Mr James Kwabena Bomfeh, said even though Ghanaians have the liberty to exercise their faith, it should not be a reason to create anxiety in the country.

believes that the rising tide of prophecies in Ghana's 2020 general elections could plunge the country into chaos.

He said: "prophecies if anything should be left out of the public discourse especially as not all Ghanaians believe in them."

He added that "faith is personal in our secularity." and "elections are both a process and product. If the process is wrong, the product cannot be right."

Mr Bomfeh Jnr said Ghanaians must be wary of prophecies about the 2020 general elections, saying “We call on the citizenry to be wary of cowards who hide their party colours behind the veils of religious prophesying to advance their parochial party agenda. God is God and He loves us all. He rewards our consistent surrender to His will. God will not predict winners and fail to guide their steps.”

He added that “to attempt foisting what one believes to be the revelation of yet to be held elections is a complete abuse of the right to religious exercise and function.”

According to him, "it appears that there have arisen an enterprise in the form of prophesying as a business or agenda-setting."