President Donald Trump once boasted that his administration was staffed by notable members of the US armed forces.

Those service members will soon be leaving his administration.

The latest former Marine Corps general who will have voluntarily left the administration is Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' upcoming departure from the Trump administration was largely expected in the near term, but his official resignation letter on Thursday still shook Washington, DC, and caught defense officials and lawmakers off guard.

The news follows a series of departures from high-profile military generals in the White House, namely Marines who have served with distinction throughout the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of these Marines have now left the Trump White House amid numerous reports of disagreements or criticisms of Trump.

The photo above, taken in 2013, marked the first time six four-star Marines Corps generals were actively serving in the Marines.

Jim Mattis , the Secretary of Defense, announced his resignation on Thursday and is expected to leave the Pentagon at the end of February. Mattis was a four-star general who led the US Central Command and was celebrated as a top choice to lead the world's most powerful military. Mattis cited his disagreements with Trump's policies as the reason for his decision to resign as the highest-ranking service member from the Defense Department.

The circumstances of the officers' various exits may vary, but Trump's generals service members he spoke highly of throughout his campaign and the early days of his presidency have now left an apparent void in the White House.

In addition to the Marines who will have left the Trump administration, US Army three-star general H.R. McMaster, Trump's former national security adviser, was fired in March. His tenure was marked by numerous reports of disagreements with Trump, who once described him as "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."

McMaster replaced another US Army three-star general as national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired after he was discovered to have lied to the FBI and senior White House officials about his communications with Russians officials.

