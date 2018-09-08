Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Obama told a story at an Anaheim rally about how he once got kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes on the gondolas

Politics Obama told a story at an Anaheim rally about how he once got kicked out of Disneyland for smoking cigarettes on the gondolas

In a speech at a Saturday campaign rally in Anaheim, California, former President Barack Obama described how he once got kicked out of Disneyland's Magic Kingdom. "This is a true story everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
obama disney play

obama disney

(Haraz N. Ghanbari/AP)

  • In a speech at a Saturday campaign rally in Anaheim, California, former President Barack Obama described how he once got kicked out of Disneyland's Magic Kingdom.
  • Obama said after he attending a Kool & the Gang concert at the park, he and his friends made it on to the Magic Kingdom Skyway's gondolas, where they smoked cigarettes.
  • Two police officers escorted the teenagers from the park, but Obama said they told him he was welcome back any time.

In a speech at a Saturday campaign rally in Anaheim, California, former President Barack Obama recalled how he once got kicked out of Disneyland's Magic Kingdom.

Obama said that during his days as an Occidental College student in Los Angeles, he traveled with some friends to see a Kool & the Gang at the park. After the concert, Obama said he and his friends stayed in the park and made their way to the Magic Kingdom Skyway gondolas.

"I'm ashamed to say this, so close your ears young people, but a few of us were smoking on the gondolas," Obama said as the crowd laughed and whistled. "These were cigarettes, people. Terrible thing, but I'm a teenager, I'm rebellious."

Obama then described reaching the end of the gondola route to be received by "two very large Disneyland police officers."

"They say, sir, can you come with us," Obama said. "And they escorted us out of Disneyland. This is a true story everybody. I was booted from the Magic Kingdom."

Despite getting kicked out, Obama said he fondly remembered the officers, who told him he was welcome back any time.

"They said, 'You're going to have to leave sir, for breaking the rules of the Magic Kingdom, but you are welcome to back anytime,' which I thought, 'That was nice of them,'" Obama said. "Anyway, those are my memories of Disneyland."

Watch a clip of Obama telling the story:

The rally was held for seven Democrats running in the midterm elections and offered a second campaign circuit appearance for Obama, just a day after he delivered a series of stinging hits at President Donald Trump in a Friday speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Top 3

1 Politics A guy standing behind Trump at a campaign rally in Montana...bullet
2 Politics Fox News's Ed Henry claims without evidence that protesters...bullet
3 Politics Nigeria's capital city is experiencing earth tremor, and it...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

roger stone
Politics Roger Stone asks for donations to his legal defense fund and seeks to expand legal team as Mueller closes in on him
Tim Cook Donald Trump
Politics Trump suggests Apple could pay 'ZERO tax' if the company makes 'products in the United States instead of China'
Rochelle Garza, the plaintiff in Garza vs. Hargan, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Politics 'Your decisions affect real people': the lawyer who represented an immigrant teen in her fight to get an abortion explains why she testified against Brett Kavanaugh
Paul Manafort
Politics Paul Manafort's lawyers have reportedly resumed talks of a possible plea deal ahead of his second trial