Mr Buahri appointed the late Tobias Chukwuemeka Okwuru two months after his death.

In a letter sent to the country’s senate on Tuesday (April 28, 2020) the late Mr Okwuru’s name was part of the list of 37 appointees.

However, he passed away in February.

But the president's media aide, Lauretta Onochie, said Mr. Okwuru was not dead when he was appointed to serve on the board.

She said that "he even came to update his CV, in readiness for the appointment after the Senate screening."

"When he sadly passed away while waiting for the screening by the Senate, that information was not communicated to the Federal Government," she added.

This is not the first time the Buhari-led government has appointed a dead person to a certain position.

In 2017, the president appointed at least five people who were long dead on to several boards of government agencies.