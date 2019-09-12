He is visiting after Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) invited him as part of “efforts to broaden its scope, knowledge and learn best practices on the electoral process both locally and internationally.”

“The renowned former Chairman was appointed Chairperson of INEC in July 2010. He was instrumental in carving a niche for Nigeria’s Electoral body by institutionalizing systems and measures that catalyzed the success of their Presidential and Parliamentary elections during this tenure,” a statement from the Commission said.

According to the EC, it is optimistic that Prof. Jega’s vast experience will be brought to bear on its operations in Ghana and especially on the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

About Prof. Attahiru Jega

Attahiru Muhammadu Jega is a former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano.

He was nominated by then President Goodluck Jonathan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 8, 2010.

His appointment was subject to Senate confirmation. He was to replace Professor Maurice Iwu, who vacated the post on April 28, 2010.

Prof Jega is the only INEC chairman to oversee two Nigerian General Elections (2011 and 2015). Prof Jega is held in high repute internationally in Elections Management.

He retired on 30 June 2015 handing over his position to Amina Zakari.