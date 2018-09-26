Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund 2018 budget

Politics Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget

The government is expecting to rake N289 billion ($797 million) from the sale of 10 state-owned companies.

  • Published:
Nigeria is selling its state-owned companies to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 budget play

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo during the the signing ceremony for the sale of the Federal Government's 12.4 billion Shares in Nigerian Security, Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc to the Central bank of Nigeria, at the State House, Abuja. September 18, 2018.

(Twitter/ Yemi Osinbajo)

Nigeria is planning to sell 10 state-owned assets to be able to fund a record N9.1 trillion 2018 national budget, the country’s privatisation agency said.

Joe Anichebe, a director at the Bureau of Public Entreprises (BPE), says the sales may occur in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The government is expecting to rake N289 billion ($797 million) from the sale.

ALSO READ: Nigeria parliament passes 2018 budget to a record N9.1 trillion

Anichebe told Bloomberg that the preparations for the sale are in final stages as the government is ready to dispose of NiCON Insurance Ltd. and Skyway Aviation Handling Company “this month or early next month” through an initial public offering.

He said the company will range from power to aviation and the insurance sector.

Nigeria sells 21% stake in Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc to CBN

Last week, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) also sold a 21% stake in the country's minting and printing company to the Central Bank of Nigeria at a cost of N17.3 billion.

 

BPE said the purpose of the strategic investment was for CBN to manage, restructure and restore the company to profitability.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Politics China blocks US Navy warship's entry to Hong Kong port as ties...bullet
2 Politics Senators will vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation one day...bullet
3 Politics President Kenyatta's family businesses fail to clear...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Politics The story of Wojtek, the 440-pound bear that fought the Nazis in World War II, is being made into a movie
Kavanaugh Yale
Politics Here's the calendar Brett Kavanaugh gave a Senate committee from the summer of alleged sexual assault
President Donald Trump with Colombian President Ivan Duque during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2018.
Politics 'I don't think the Marines would've run': Trump and John Kelly joked about a suspected assassination attempt on Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro
Michael Avenatti.
Politics Avenatti calls Democrats 'weak-kneed' after criticism of his handling of Kavanaugh accusers
X
Advertisement