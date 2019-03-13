Senator Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's minister of state, aviation, said this on Wednesday as part of the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Sirika said that the country has placed a ban on the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes pending the determination of the actual cause of the crash in Ethiopia and pending the outcome of the response of the manufacturers of the aircraft, Boeing.

“Regarding Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 that had been in the news recently, there is no cause for alarm as there is no operator in Nigeria that is using that type of aeroplane.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, whose mandate it is to issue advisory, has already issued advisory that nobody should fly into Nigeria or out of Nigeria using Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9, pending the determination of the actual cause of the crash in Ethiopia and also pending the outcome of the response of the manufacturer, which is Boeing.

“Regardless of the enormous safety records of this plane 737, it has caused concern in the world of aviation and you know aviation is universal, whatever affects one affects the other because aircraft will be flying in and out.

“So, we have issued a directive that no operator with Boeing 737 Max 8 or Max 9 should operate into and outside our airports and this is being carried out,’’ News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the minister.

The minister also disclosed that the planes ordered by local airlines, Air Peace and Arik Air, would not be available in the country until 2021.

More countries ban Boeing 737 Max 8 jet

Nigeria joins the growing list of countries that have banned Boeing planes on airspace.

On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines, China, the United States and the Cayman Islands grounded and suspended the use of Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

As at Wednesday, the list of countries grounding the planes has increased from four to seven, with Canada and Iraq joining the list.