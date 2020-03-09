Nigeria records another confirmed case of coronavirus in the Southwest.

The patient is one of the 40 people isolated in Ogun state who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos.

Osagie Enahire, Minister of Health, says the patient is clinically stable.

The Nigerian government has confirmed another case of coronavirus, the second in the southwestern region.

The new case is one of the 40 people isolated in Ogun state who had contact with the Italian who tested positive for coronavirus in Lagos.

Osagie Ehanire

The patient is in stable condition - Minister

Osagie Enahire, Minister of Health, made the announcement on Monday, March 9th, 2020.

He said the patient has been in isolation in the last two weeks tested positive on March 8 and is now under quarantine.

"On 8th March 2020, scientists confirmed the presence of coronavirus in one of the contacts.

" It is my duty therefore to announce a new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria. The newly confirmed case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, but he has no significant clinical symptoms.

"This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria today to two," he said.

The Minister said other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos will remain in isolation and testing will be carried out on those not yet tested, including some in other states.

Coronavirus outbreak spreads across Africa

In the last one month, cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Cameron, Togo, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Senegal, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier warned over the impact of the virus on the continent due to its fragile health systems. As of today, more than 3,800 deaths have occurred worldwide.