Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Nigeria calls for stakeholders' meeting over national carrier project

Politics Nigeria's aviation minister calls for stakeholders' meeting over national carrier project

Hadi Sirika said the aim of the meeting is to address some of the issues following to suspension of the Nigeria Air project.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's aviation minister calls for stakeholders' meeting over national carrier project play Nigeria's aviation minister Hadi Sirika (AFP/File)

The Nigerian government said it will address aviation stakeholders and the general public on issues relating to the recent suspension of the national carrier project.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, stated this in a statement released by James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs department of the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday in Abuja.

Sirika said the aim of the meeting is to address some of the issues, misinformation, allegations and opinions following to suspension of the Nigeria Air project, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

It is in the light of this that the minister has decided to invite aviation stakeholders and members of the public to a Stakeholders Forum in Abuja on October 23, 2018.

“The interactive forum will, as usual, enable the ministry, stakeholders and interested members of the public to adequately address all issues associated with the national carrier project.

“This will involve airline operators, regulators in the aviation sector, prospective investors, the media practitioners, labour unions.

“Also, aviation service providers, officials from the ministry of transportation and its agencies, as well as interested members of the public,’’ the statement reads in part.

Last month, the government suspended plans to set up a national carrier, Nigeria Air.

Sirika had noted that the decision to suspend the project was 'strategic' and had nothing to do with politics or pressure from stakeholders.

Mixed reactions had earlier followed the project as Nigerians expressed disappointment over timing and operations of the proposed national carrier.

Majority of questions such as ownership, mode of operations and among others have kept people in the dark.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Politics Taylor Swift broke her political silence and endorsed 2...bullet
2 Politics Kenya and Ghana among top 10 fastest-growing nation brands in...bullet
3 Politics Here's every weapon the US Army gives to its soldiersbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

unhappy man outside
Politics Cherophobia is the fear of being happy — here are the signs you might have it
US food regulations allow certain amounts of maggots, rat hairs and mould in food.
Politics Insect-filled chocolates, rat hair noodles, and maggoty orange juice: The reality of a Brexit trade deal with Trump
null
Politics Kanye West is reportedly heading to the White House for talks with Trump and Jared Kushner
Paul Manafort.
Politics These are the pricey New York properties Paul Manafort forfeited as part of his plea deal with the US government
X
Advertisement