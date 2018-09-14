Nicki Minaj, Amy Schumer, and Cardi B wade into the heated New York governor's race between Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon at the last minute

news

Actress Amy Schumer and rapper Nicki Minaj on Wednesday both announced they're endorsing Cuomo. Rapper Cardi B stepped in to endorse Nixon just a few hours before the polls in New York close.

Two last-minute celebrity endorsements of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and one for challenger Cynthia Nixon in New York's Democratic primary have garnered a fair amount of attention.

Actress Amy Schumer on Wednesday endorsed Cuomo over progressive candidate Cynthia Nixon in the heated contest. She originally supported Nixon, who first came into the public eye as one of the stars of the hit HBO series "Sex and the City," but then said she changed her mind.

Schumer announced she's voting for Cuomo via an Instagram post in which she encouraged people to head to the polls. She said Cuomo "isn't my fav dude" but contended he's a good governor.

"I wanted to vote Nixon, but sadly, i don't believe she would know what the heck to do," Schumer added. "She needs to be able to pressure the state legislature in stuff but I don't believe she has enough connections upstate. But I love her and think if anyone is inclined voting Nixon is cool."

Schumer is the cousin of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who also endorsed Cuomo.

But later on Instagram, Schumer revealed that she had, in fact, ended up voting for Nixon. "Thanks to the women who took their time to talk to me about it," she said.



Meanwhile, rapper Nicki Minaj on Wednesday also endorsed Cuomo and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in a post on Twitter. Additionally, Minaj offered her support to Letitia James, who is running for New York attorney general.

Minaj tweeted, "New Yorkers & all NYCHA residents its time to get JUSTICE. VOTE Thur. Sept. 13 for Gov. Cuomo, Lt. Gov. Hochul & Tish James. They know how to work for the people to make NY even GREATER. Spread the word. See you at the Polls!"

The two primary races then seemed to become a proxy for the ongoing feud between Minaj and rival rapper Cardi B, who initiated a physical fight with Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party over the weekend.

Teachout posted, but later deleted, a tweet expressing her admiration of Cardi B for preforming while seven months pregnant at Coachella, which some took to be a slight at Minaj. Teachout is eight months pregnant herself.

Cardi B then posted an ultra last-minute endorsement of Nixon and progressive Lt. Gov candidate Jumaane Williams at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, just four hours before the polls close. She did not, however, endorse Teachout.

Some of Nixon's former "Sex and the City" co-stars have endorsed her, including Sarah Jessica Parker.

Back in April, Parker explained why she supports Nixon, saying, "She's a born and raised New Yorker. She's a product of our public-school system — Hunter College. She was raised by a mother that cared enormously about her community and the larger community that surrounded them. She's been an activist her whole life."

Nixon is considered a long-shot, but her unapologetically progressive platform has gained a fair amount of attention in the media. She's hoping to pull a major upset akin to the victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has campaigned alongside Nixon.