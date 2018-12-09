Pulse.ng logo
Nick Ayers will not replace White House chief of staff John Kelly as suspected

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nick Ayers play

Nick Ayers

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

  • The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday evening that Ayers, who has been rumored to be President Donald Trump's top pick to replace Kelly since 2017, couldn't agree with Trump for a timeline on the job.

Nick Ayers, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff John Kelly's long-suspected replacement, will reportedly not be taking over the role.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday evening that White House officials said Ayers, who has been rumored to be President Donald Trump's top pick to replace Kelly since 2017, couldn't agree with Trump for a timeline on the job.

Ayers has been the long-suspected replacement for retired Marine Gen. Kelly, with reports saying he's been Trump's top choice to assume the spot since 2017. However, the 36-year-old father of young triplets could not commit long-term to the job, which Trump decided was a dealbreaker.

New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Ayers would likely move into a role with the Trump-aligned super PAC America First Policies, which he helped launch.

Trump announced Saturday that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is on his way out of the administration, saying Kelly will be leaving "at the end of the year" and he will announce his replacement in the next day or two.

Ayers tweeted to thank the president, vice president, and other colleagues before he departs at the end of the year, back to his native Georgia.

It remains unclear who will replace Kelly, but Axios reported Trump was considering Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, among three other candidates.

