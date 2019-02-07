On Wednesday, newly-elected Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in Kenya for a two-day official visit met with Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta and held bilateral talks.

President Kenyatta said Kenya will partner with DRC in capacity building by offering training opportunities to Congolese public servants in Kenya’s training institutions such as the Kenya School of Government.

President Tshisekedi also acknowledged the important role played by Mombasa port to the economic well-being of DRC, saying his country is willing to join the East African Community so as to deepen its economic ties with the region.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has struck a deal with Kenya to its train civil servants.

On Wednesday, newly-elected Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi, who is in Kenya for a two-day official visit met with Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta and held bilateral talks. The two leaders are said to have explored ways and means of strengthening relations between the two countries.

President Kenyatta said Kenya was committed to helping DRC achieve political stability having learnt valuable lessons from its past political tensions, which the country is willing to share with others.

“We will continue to help you achieve peace and stability because we have had similar experience which we can share. Our country has been able to calm down political temperatures through the famous Building Bridges Initiative,” Mr Kenyatta assured his counterpart.

He added that Kenya will partner with DRC in capacity building by offering training opportunities to Congolese public servants in Kenya’s training institutions such as the Kenya School of Government.

“Our partnership will ensure that the countries achieve our founding fathers' dream of a stable, secure and prosperous African continent. We are ready to partner in building infrastructure, sharing skills in the extractive industry and in many other areas of mutual benefit,” President Kenyatta said.

On his part, President Tshisekedi thanked Mr Kenyatta for being a true friend of DRC as demonstrated by his visit to the country to attend the Congolese leader's inauguration ceremony.

President Tshisekedi also acknowledged the important role played by Mombasa port to the economic well-being of DRC, saying his country is willing to join the East African Community so as to deepen its economic ties with the region.

President Tshisekedi also met with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who urged him to unite the country by embracing players from diverse backgrounds, asking him not to allow cracks that could be exploited by foreign interests.

President Tshisekedi’s visit comes barely two weeks after his inauguration which was attended by Mr Kenyatta, the only foreign head of State present at the function.

Mr Odinga also attended the swearing-in ceremony in Kinshasa.