Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

New details are emerging about a woman's allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a secret letter

Politics New details are emerging about a woman's allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in a secret letter

The letter reportedly details an incident when Kavanaugh was in high school. A woman alleges that in the early 1980s, when Kavanaugh was in high school, he attempted to force himself on her. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as White House Counsel Don McGahn listens on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee as White House Counsel Don McGahn listens on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • California Sen. Dianne Feinstein referred a letter about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the FBI.
  • The letter reportedly details an incident when Kavanaugh was in high school.
  • A woman alleges that in the early 1980s, when Kavanaugh was in high school, he attempted to force himself on her.
  • Kavanaugh denied the allegation.
  • The FBI added the letter to Kavanaugh's background file.

WASHINGTON — New information emerged on Friday about the letter Sen. Dianne Feinstein referred to federal investigators regarding President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Feinstein sent a letter to the FBI on Thursday after having kept its content secret, even from fellow Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which detail an allegation against Kavanaugh while he was a teenager in the Washington, DC, area.

While the letter itself was known of publicly for several days, The New Yorker revealed what it said. The letter, written by an unidentified woman, claims that while at a high school party as teenagers, Kavanaugh pinned the woman down and forced himself on her. The letter also claims that a male friend of Kavanaugh's turned up music volume in the room to drown out any noise, according to The New Yorker.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation in a statement, and a classmate of his told the New Yorker he had "no recollection" of it occurring.

"I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation," Kavanaugh said. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Feinstein had previously withheld the letter after receiving it from California Rep. Anna Eshoo, concealing its contents from other members of the committee, including Democrats.

After Feinstein briefed Democrats on the Judiciary Committee, she sent the letter to federal investigators and publicly acknowledged doing so in a statement. The FBI then added the letter to Kavanaugh's background file.

The White House condemned the secrecy of the letter as a last ditch attempt to derail Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Throughout 25 years of public service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has thoroughly and repeatedly vetted Judge Kavanaugh, dating back to 1993, for some of the most highly sensitive roles. He has served in the Office of Independent Counsel, the White House, and on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, all before his nomination earlier this year to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Thursday. "Senator Schumer promised to 'oppose Judge Kavanaugh's nomination with everything I have,' and it appears he is delivering with this 11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation."

Top 3

1 Politics The sad similarity between Sri Lanka, Zambia and now Djibouti...bullet
2 Politics These are the 10 worst countries for business in Africa in 2018bullet
3 Politics These are the top 5 poorest countries in Africa at the momentbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Heritage goes a long way for acquiring citizenship in Ireland.
Politics 5 of the easiest countries to become a citizen
Paul Manafort
Politics Paul Manafort will plead guilty to conspiracy and obstruction, new court filing shows
Paul Manafort
Politics Report: Paul Manafort has reached a tentative plea deal with Mueller
Zambian government denies plans to handover power firm, ZEWASCO, to China
Politics Zambian government denies plans to handover power firm, ZEWASCO, to China