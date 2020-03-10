In a statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi accused the Akufo-Addo government of deliberately refusing “to pass on the significant reduction in the price of crude oil on the global market to petroleum consumers in Ghana” following the “declining prices of crude oil on the international market” due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The NDC said they were disappointed in the government and described it as a “display of gross insensitivity by President Akufo-Addo who has consistently flattered to deceive on his promise to reduce fuel prices and all his flagship campaign promises.”

Sammy Gyamfi

The statement also called on the public to reject any reduction that is less than 20% at the pump.

This call comes after oil prices dropped to its lowest since 1991 on Monday.

This is after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices.

The NDC is not the first group to make such calls.

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) had earlier called on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country to reduce their prices at the pump to reflect the sustained decline in the global crude oil prices.

The Executive Director of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, said he will be forced to go to court if OMCs fail to reduce their fuel prices by end of this week.