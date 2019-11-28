Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Mr Blay expressed worry that some people are refusing to see the policies being implemented and the infrastructure development to improve socio-economic conditions in the country.

He stated that the government was delivering according to plan citing examples that show the administration is developing the country.

He said that examples include a decrease in inflation. He explained that at the end of 2016, inflation was 17.5% but this was reduced drastically to a single digit by the Akufo-Addo government.

He added that the party had fulfilled most of its campaign promises including the restoration of nursing trainee allowance, implementation of Free Senior High School, the launch of the One District, One Factory and, the implementation of paperless port transactions.

“No one can tell me he has not seen these achievements because it is visible for all to see,” the NPP National Chairman said.

Mr Blay added that Ghanaians need to retain the NPP in power in 2020 since that is the only way the NPP can restore Ghana’s past glory.