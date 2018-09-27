'My greatest fears have been realized': Christine Blasey Ford reveals 'constant harassment and death threats' have turned her family's lives upside-down

news

Christine Blasey Ford revealed the kinds of threats and harassment she and her family have experienced since she publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

In prepared remarks she is scheduled to deliver to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Ford said "my greatest fears have been realized — and the reality has been far worse than what I expected."

"My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable," Ford wrote.

Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers in the 1980s. She is one of at least two other women who made similar claims of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denies any wrongdoing.

"My family and I have been the target of constant harassment and death threats. I have been called the most vile and hateful names imaginable," Ford wrote, saying that she and her family were forced to leave their home.

"Since September 16, my family and I have been living in various secure locales, with guards," Ford said.

Ford said the vitriol "rocked me to my core" as she explained how her personal accounts were hacked. In one such incident, the psychology professor said her work email was hacked "and messages were sent out supposedly recanting my description of the sexual assault."

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of violently groping her to the point where she believed he was trying to rape her at a house party in the 1980s, when the two were in high school.

She said the ordeal began when someone pushed her into a room and locked the door as Kavanaugh drunkenly jumped on top of her and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

Ford is one of at least two other women who have leveled similar claims of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, which the judge has additionally rejected. They will both testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

The stakes are high, and Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court hangs in the balance, but Republicans and President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh to the bench, have remained steadfast in their support. A vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation is scheduled for Friday.