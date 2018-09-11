Pulse.ng logo
MTN says Nigeria's AGF acted beyond his powers over $2bn tax bill

Politics MTN says Nigeria's attorney-general acted beyond his powers over $2 billion tax bill

  Published:
MTN said Nigeria's attorney-general, Abubakar Malami, acted beyond his powers over $2 billion tax bills.

This formed part of the court papers submitted by the South African firm on Monday, September 10, 2018, against the Nigerian government, according to Reuter.

The paper also showed that the mobile phone operator was seeking N3 billion ($10 million) from the government.

The attorney-general of the federation (of Nigeria) acted illegally, unconstitutionally, and in excess of his powers” by implementing charges in a “self-assessment exercise” that related to customs, the inland revenue and import duties," according to court document seen by Reuters

MTN is planning to raise as much debt as possible in local currencies play

Rob Shuter, MTN Group CEO

(naija247news )

 

Last week, in a background note on the capital repatriation, MTN said it had received a letter from Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's attorney-general requesting full payment of accumulated $2 billion tax bill.

In the various correspondence between the office of the Attorney General and MTN Nigeria, the AGF noted that MTN should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.

Allegations, the South African mobile network denied, saying it has fulfilled the 10-year obligation with a payment of about $700 million under the taxes in question.

On Monday, MTN headed to the court describing the case as complex issues that need judicial interpretation.

