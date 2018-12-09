More than 1,300 were arrested and dozens injured after violent anti-government protests engulfed France — here's how the clashes unfolded

news
- Yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday, in what quickly devolved into violent clashes with police.
- The demonstrators began by protesting a planned fuel tax hike weeks ago, but participants have continued even after the French government canceled the increase.
- The protesters continue to be outraged over French President Emmanuel Macron, economic inequality, and worsening living standards.
For the fourth weekend in a row, yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France to demonstrate against President Emmanuel Macron, high taxes, and economic inequality.
The weekly protests have steadily grown more violent, and French officials said by the end of Saturday, dozens were injured and hundreds arrested.
Thousands of police officers were deployed to control the riots, eventually firing tear gas and rubber bullets, and repelling demonstrators with water cannons.
Here's how the clashes unfolded:
The so-called "Yellow Vest" movement was first sparked weeks ago, when protestors began demonstrating against a planned fuel tax increase.
Demonstrators wearing yellow vests march Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. (Associated Press/Claude Paris)
Many of the demonstrators are working-class or impoverished residents of France.
Demonstrators drop flat to the ground on the Champs-Elysees avenue during a protest Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Paris. (Associated Press/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
In response to the growing outrage and violence, Macron eventually backed down and canceled the fuel tax increase on Wednesday.
A demonstrator holds a portrait of France's President Emmanuel Macron during a protest on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees Avenue, France, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Associated Press/Michel Euler)
Source: The New York Times
Nevertheless, the protests have evolved into riots about more than just a tax hike — they are protesting against Macron himself, France's worsening living standards, and economic inequality.
Riot police fire tear gas canisters at yellow-vested protesters gathered on the Paris' famed Champs-Elysees Avenue, France, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Associated Press/Michel Euler)
Though much of the action took place in Paris on Saturday, violence also erupted in the French cities of Bordeaux, Marseille, and Toulouse.
People run away from a burning car during clashes, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. (Associated Press/Claude Paris)
Source: Associated Press
Roughly 125,000 people nationwide are estimated to have attended the protests, with 10,000 of them in Paris.
A demonstrator wearing a yellow holds a poster claiming a 6th Republic, on the Champs-Elysees avenue Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Paris. (Associated Press/Michel Euler)
Source: Associated Press
Interior Minister Christophe Castener told media that 135 people were injured in the demonstrations, including 17 police officers, and 1,385 were taken in for questioning.
A demonstrator wearing a yellow vest is covered in blood after getting in injured during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (Associated Press/Thibeault Camus)
Source: CNN
At one point, protesters even allegedly smashed the glass store-front of a Starbucks café and served themselves beverages.
Sources: Agence France-Presse, Associated Press
US President Donald Trump has seized on the protests to attack the Paris Climate Agreement, from which he withdrew the US last year.
Demonstrators wearing yellow vests hold a banner during a march Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Marseille, southern France. (Associated Press/Claude Paris)
Source: Business Insider
"The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France," Trump tweeted. "People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting 'We Want Trump!' Love France." Despite Trump's claim, there is no evidence the French protestors were chanting "we want trump."
Demonstrators walk through tear gas during clashes Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Paris. (Associated Press/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)