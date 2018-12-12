news

Nigeria is relatively weak compared to peers across Africa in respect to rule of law, government effectiveness and control of corruption, according to a report by Moody's Investors Service.

The report released on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, Moody's ranks Nigeria near the bottom of a number of international surveys assessing institutional strength.

According to Moody's, Nigeria will continue to expose to shocks because the government has been unable to expand its non-oil revenue base sufficiently.

"Although oil revenue has risen in 2018, deficits remain elevated relative to revenue and debt affordability is still weak but improving," said Aurélien Mali, a Moody's Vice President, Senior Credit Officer and co-author of the report. "We expect debt levels to remain contained at around 20% of GDP in 2019."

“Credit strengths include the large size of the economy and the country's robust medium-term growth prospects, supported by strong domestic demand. The economy has emerged from a 2016 recession, though real growth remains subdued,” the report reads.

The investors rating service explains that until Nigeria increase its non-oil revenue, the government's balance sheet will be exposed to further shocks and deficits will remain elevated and debt affordability challenged.

Other highlights from the report:

1. Higher oil prices and oil production of around 2 million barrels per day helped the economy to improve this year. Moody's forecasts economic growth of 1.9% of GDP this year, up from 0.8% in 2017.

2. The sharp decline in oil prices from mid-2014 severely weakened its public finances. General government revenue halved to 5.6% of GDP in 2016 from 10.5% in 2014. Since late 2015, the authorities have stepped up their efforts to increase non-oil revenue.

3. Despite these efforts and even though oil prices have recovered to above the budgeted oil price, government revenue has mostly been below target and significantly below pre-crisis levels at around 6% of GDP.

4. The stable outlook on Nigeria's sovereign rating reflects the low likelihood of a shock that further impairs Nigeria's economic and fiscal strength. External vulnerabilities have receded, supported by a rebound in oil prices and production.

5. Structural institutional improvements and reforms that increase the diversification of government revenue away from oil would be positive for Nigeria's credit profile. A sufficient increase in fiscal savings with the potential to offset a protracted economic shock would also be positive.

6. Downward pressure could emerge in the event of a prolonged slowdown in growth and investment, an extended deterioration in Nigeria's fiscal position or further delays in implementing key structural reforms, particularly in the oil sector.