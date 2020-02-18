Mike Pompeo was accompanied by his wife Susan and the two were received and welcomed by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew upon landing

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde are scheduled to meet with the Secretary of State.

On Monday night, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo touched down in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as he began the third leg of his Africa tour.

Pompeo was accompanied by his wife Susan and the two were received and welcomed by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew upon landing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde are scheduled to meet with the Secretary of State to discuss joint efforts to promote regional security, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Additionally, Pompeo will meet with the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and address a press conference.

Ethiopia is a key contributor of troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) which is battling Al-Shabaab, an Islamist insurgent group that has been fighting for more than a decade to topple Somalia’s central government.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the president of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde [newsofthepeople]

Pompeo is also in the country to lend U.S. support to Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda.

Ethiopia, a vital security ally of the U.S. in the Horn of Africa region, has experienced substantial political reforms since Prime Minister Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019, came into office in 2018.