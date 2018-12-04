Michelle Obama says even she still sometimes feels like a fraud: 'It doesn't go away, that feeling that you shouldn't take me that seriously'

news

Michelle Obama says that she experiences imposter syndrome and that even she still sometimes feels like a fraud.

Speaking in London on Monday, Obama said that it's a feeling that never goes away, even with experience or fame.

When asked by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie how it feels to be seen as a "symbol of hope," Obama said: "I still have a little impostor syndrome, it never goes away, that you're actually listening to me.

"It doesn't go away, that feeling that you shouldn't take me that seriously."

Imposter syndrome is a term used to describe when people feel inadequate, despite their success.

According to the BBC, Obama said that the feeling is a common one, and that she wanted to talk about it to make them feel less alone and more confident.

"What do I know? I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is.

"If I'm giving people hope, then that is a responsibility, so I have to make sure that I am accountable," she said.

"We don't have any choice but to make sure we elders are giving our young people a reason to hope."

Obama also shared one of her biggest fears from her time as first lady: falling over on-camera and becoming a meme.

She said that her last thought before she walks on any stage is "don't fall."