Michelle Obama says even she still sometimes feels like a fraud: 'It doesn't go away, that feeling that you shouldn't take me that seriously'

Michelle Obama said in London when promoting her book "Becoming" that everyone has doubts about their abilities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michelle Obama speaks in London on Monday.

Michelle Obama speaks in London on Monday.

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

  • Michelle Obama says that she sometimes feels like a fraud, even after a decade on the world stage.
  • She said in London on Monday: "I still have a little impostor syndrome, it never goes away, that you're actually listening to me."
  • Obama said that the feeling is one that many people experience and she wanted to make sure that she is accountable and can inspire hope.
  • "I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is," she said.

Michelle Obama says that she experiences imposter syndrome and that even she still sometimes feels like a fraud.

Speaking in London on Monday, Obama said that it's a feeling that never goes away, even with experience or fame.

When asked by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie how it feels to be seen as a "symbol of hope," Obama said: "I still have a little impostor syndrome, it never goes away, that you're actually listening to me.

"It doesn't go away, that feeling that you shouldn't take me that seriously."

Imposter syndrome is a term used to describe when people feel inadequate, despite their success.

According to the BBC, Obama said that the feeling is a common one, and that she wanted to talk about it to make them feel less alone and more confident.

"What do I know? I share that with you because we all have doubts in our abilities, about our power and what that power is.

Michelle Obama spoke with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in London, promoting her new book, "Becoming."

Michelle Obama spoke with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in London, promoting her new book, "Becoming."

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

"If I'm giving people hope, then that is a responsibility, so I have to make sure that I am accountable," she said.

"We don't have any choice but to make sure we elders are giving our young people a reason to hope."

Obama also shared one of her biggest fears from her time as first lady: falling over on-camera and becoming a meme.

She said that her last thought before she walks on any stage is "don't fall."

