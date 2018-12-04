Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michelle Obama is cancelling her book tour stops in Paris and Berlin to attend President George H.W. Bush's funeral

Politics Michelle Obama is cancelling her book tour stops in Paris and Berlin to attend President George H.W. Bush's funeral

A memorial service will be held for the 41st president in Washington, DC on Wednesday, and former first lady Michelle Obama will be there.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michelle Obama George H.W. Bush play

Michelle Obama George H.W. Bush

(Crown Publishing/Getty)

  • Michelle Obama is canceling two book tour dates to attend President George H.W. Bush's funeral.
  • The former first lady tweeted Monday that she was canceling stops in Paris and Berlin scheduled for December 5 and 6, respectively.
  • A Washington, D.C. memorial service will be held for Bush on Wednesday, before he is interred at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas on Thursday.

Michelle Obama is taking time off her busy book tour to show her support for the Bush family.

On Monday, the former first lady tweeted that she would be cancelling planned stops in Paris and Berlin on December 5 and 6 to attend the funeral of President George H.W. Bush.

The 41st president died Friday at the age of 94.

"It's important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush's exemplary life," Obama tweeted Sunday morning. "This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I've been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I'm working to reschedule my trip for next year."

She continued: "I hope readers and ticket holders will understand my decision regarding my desire to attend President Bush's funeral, and join me in paying tribute to him and his tremendous contributions to our world."

Read more: 'I love him to death': Michelle Obama says George W. Bush is her 'partner in crime' at official functions

Whenever a president dies, all current and living presidents typically attend the funeral, as well as their partners.

A Washington, D.C. memorial service will be held in Bush's honor on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.

On Thursday, Bush's body will be interred at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, next to his wife and daughter.

Obama will continue on with her book tour next week, starting with an appearance in Detroit, Michigan on December 11.

Top 3

1 Politics 'Good luck, guys': 17 Russian jets buzzed a British destroyer...bullet
2 Politics Here is the life and legacy of former President George H.W....bullet
3 Politics Here's what you missed this weekend: Trump honored Bush...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

George H.W. Bush
Politics George H.W. Bush's simple but profound life advice in 23 words
MiG-35.
Politics 7 photos of the MiG-35, a highly maneuverable fighter jet that Russia hopes will keep the MiG corporation in business
West Point's uniforms for the 2018 Army-Navy football game are a tribute to the "Big Red One," the Army's First Division, which helped turn the tide during World War I.
Sports US Military Academy's football uniform for the Army-Navy game is a badass tribute to a famed Army division from World War I
roger stone
Politics Trump may be guilty of witness tampering after Roger Stone tweet, legal experts say
X
Advertisement