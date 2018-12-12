Pulse.ng logo
Michael Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis says his client will tell 'all he knows about Mr. Trump'

Lanny Davis, Michael Cohen's lawyer, issued a statement saying his client will continue cooperating.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen play

Michael Cohen

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

  • Michael Cohen's attorney said the former lawyer will "tell all" about President Donald Trump.
  • Lanny Davis said his client will state "all he knows" about the president to any Congressional committee.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer who on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison for an array of crimes he committed while employed by the president, will "tell all" about Trump, his attorney said.

Lanny Davis', Cohen's lawyer, said his client will "state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump" once special counsel Robert Mueller completes his investigation.

Davis said he will help Cohen testify before any Congressional committee that is "interested in the search for truth and the difference between facts and lies. Mr. Trump's repeated lies cannot contradict stubborn facts."

Read more: Michael Cohen says he felt it was his 'duty' to 'cover up' Trump's 'dirty deeds,' is sentenced to 3 years in prison

"Michael has owned up to his mistakes and fully cooperated with Special Counsel Mueller in his investigation over possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian meddling in the 2016 election," Davis said in a statement. "While Mr. Mueller gave Michael significant credit for cooperation on the 'core' issues, it is unfortunate that SDNY prosecutors did not do the same. To me, their judgement showed a lack of appropriate proportionality."

The special counsel had suggested Cohen get no prison time due to his cooperation with the investigation. SDNY prosecutors thought otherwise. During Cohen's hearing, SDNY's Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos said Cohen could not "have it both ways."

"To do so would send the wrong message," Roos said.

Before his sentencing, Cohen said apologized for his actions, saying he felt he had a "duty" to "cover up" Trump's "dirty deeds." He said he acted out of " target="_blank"blind loyalty" to Trump. It was this loyalty, he said, what led him go down "a path of darkness instead of light."

Cohen must report to federal prison on March 6.

