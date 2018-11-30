Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the most pivotal time of the election

Politics Michael Cohen's latest plea deal reveals more about the most pivotal time of the election

Michael Cohen's Thursday plea deal sheds new light on a month that continues to come up in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe: June 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York on Aug. 21, 2018. play

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York on Aug. 21, 2018.

(Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, on Thursday pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the election.

The guilty plea came after Cohen struck a deal to cooperate with the special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Read more: Michael Cohen's latest plea deal shows Mueller's 'starting to finally get to the truth' behind Trump and Russia

The president's former fixer offered stunning revelations regarding Trump's alleged business dealings with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to the charging document.

One of the most significant details in Thursday's court filing on Cohen's new plea deal relates to a time period that's come up over and over in the course of Mueller's probe: the summer of 2016.

Read more: Michael Cohen reaches a new plea deal with Mueller, and his dozens of hours of testimony could severely damage Trump

Cohen's plea deal with Mueller sheds new light on the weeks leading up to the Republican National Convention in July 2016.

Michael Cohen. play

Michael Cohen.

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)


The month of June stands out in particular, as it continually resurfaces as one of the most consequential time periods in the Mueller investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the US House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. play

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the US House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

(Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)


Cohen on Thursday said he was involved in discussions on the Trump Tower Moscow deal until June 2016, well into the campaign season and after it was clear Trump had clinched the nomination. He'd previously told Congress the discussions ceased in January, shortly before the Iowa presidential caucuses.

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. play

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


Cohen also admitted he'd discussed the plans with Trump and his family members multiple times, though the timeline on these conversations is somewhat unclear. Trump has repeatedly claimed he has no business dealings in Russia.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court, August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to charges involving bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations. play

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, exits federal court, August 21, 2018 in New York City. Cohen reached an agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to charges involving bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


June 2016 also happens to be when an infamous, controversial meeting occurred between top Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

June 2016 also happens to be when an infamous, controversial meeting occurred between top Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya. play

June 2016 also happens to be when an infamous, controversial meeting occurred between top Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)


The British music publicist Rob Goldstone emailed Donald Trump Jr. on June 3 with an offer of dirt on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The offer, Goldstone said, came as "part of Russia and its government's support" for Trump.

A doorman uses his mobile phone in front of the Trump Tower in New York. play

A doorman uses his mobile phone in front of the Trump Tower in New York.

(Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)


"If it's what you say I love it," Trump Jr. replied that same day.

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. play

Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Source: INSIDER



But before accepting the meeting, Trump Jr. told Goldstone on June 6 that he wanted to speak with Emin Agalarov, the Russian pop star on whose behalf Goldstone pitched the meeting.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with his son Donald Trump Jr. during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017. play

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks with his son Donald Trump Jr. during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017.

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Source: INSIDER



Trump Jr. and Agalarov spoke on the phone twice on June 6. He was also in contact with a blocked number between one of his calls with Agalarov. It's not clear who he was in contact with, but former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has said Trump's private residence at Trump Tower has a blocked number.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. (R) play

Eric Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. (R)

(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Source: INSIDER



The night after Trump Jr.'s phone calls with Agalarov, then-candidate Trump on June 7 said that he would deliver a "major speech" to discuss "all the things that have taken place with the Clintons." Trump Jr. also emailed Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner about the meeting.

President Donald Trump. play

President Donald Trump.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Source: INSIDER



Trump Jr. never got the "dirt" he was looking for, and Trump never gave the speech on the Clintons.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. play

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) and Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri.

(Getty)


Cohen has said that Trump knew about the meeting and gave Trump Jr. the thumbs up to attend, but the president has denied having any prior knowledge.

Cohen has said that Trump knew about the meeting and gave Trump Jr. the thumbs up to attend, but the president has denied having any prior knowledge. play

Cohen has said that Trump knew about the meeting and gave Trump Jr. the thumbs up to attend, but the president has denied having any prior knowledge.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Source: INSIDER



Around the same time as the Trump Tower meeting, Cohen was in touch with the Russian-born businessman Felix Sater about traveling to Russia to discuss the Trump Tower Moscow deal with top Russian officials.

Felix Sater and Donald Trump. play

Felix Sater and Donald Trump.

(Grant Stern/The Trump Organization)


From June 9 to 14, Sater sent Cohen information about the event and travel, but Cohen met with Sater in the lobby of Trump Tower on June 14 and told him he would not go to Russia after all.

Michael Cohen. play

Michael Cohen.

(Jeenah Moon/Reuters)


Meanwhile, on June 12, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced he planned to release more damaging Clinton emails. WikiLeaks released emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign roughly a month later, at the height of the presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, on June 12, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced he planned to release more damaging Clinton emails. WikiLeaks released emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign roughly a month later, at the height of the presidential campaign. play

Meanwhile, on June 12, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange announced he planned to release more damaging Clinton emails. WikiLeaks released emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign roughly a month later, at the height of the presidential campaign.

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



Trump has insisted there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia's interference in the election, which the US intelligence community concluded was meant to benefit Trump's candidacy.

President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller. play

President Donald Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller.

(AP/AP)

Source: USA Today



Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Trump says Michael Cohen is a 'weak person' and 'liar' after...bullet
3 Politics Trump says he may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over rising...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Politics The Trump Organization reportedly wanted to give Putin the penthouse in Trump Tower Moscow
President Donald Trump with South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott.
Politics Republican Tim Scott bucks his own party to vote against a Trump judicial nominee accused of defending racially discriminatory voter suppression
The future of the US-China trade war will be decided during a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Politics Trump is about to embark on a trip that could end the trade battle with China — or send the US into an economic Cold War
A nurse comforts a girl infected with diphtheria at the al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen October 21, 2018.
Politics 7 heartbreaking images show why US lawmakers want to stop supporting the brutal Saudi-led war in Yemen that's seen indiscriminate attacks and left millions at the brink of famine
X
Advertisement