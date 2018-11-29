Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michael Cohen reportedly reached a new plea deal with Mueller, and is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump

Politics Michael Cohen reportedly reached a new plea deal with Mueller, and is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump

President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, ABC News reported.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Cohen play

Michael Cohen

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

  • Michael Cohen reportedly reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday.
  • It could involve his giving dozens of hours of testimony.
  • He is also expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress.
  • This could severely damage President Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News reported on Thursday.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, where he is expected to plead guilty to giving false statements to Congress in a closed-door testimony last year, ABC News reported.

He is also expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could implicate Trump, the channel said.

The news comes as Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election appeared ready to issue new indictments soon.

Read more: Robert Mueller's Russia probe looks like it's speeding up, and could lead to big indictments soon

Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Trump says he may cancel G20 meeting with Putin over rising...bullet
3 African Union An internal memo has unearthed unabated sex abuse at...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Blue Economy Kenya has joined forces with 6 countries that borders the Indian Ocean as it fights back to stop $100 million going down the drain annually
trump putin helsinki
Politics Trump to meet Putin one-on-one on the sidelines of the G20, Kremlin says
A US flag is tweaked ahead of a news conference.
Politics Hopes for a resolution in the US-China trade war appear dim ahead of the G20 summit
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly believes Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort lied about his lobbying income and meeting with Russian-Ukrainian political operative Konstantin Kilimnik.
Politics Robert Mueller reportedly believes Paul Manafort lied about his lobbying income and meetings with a Russian intelligence operative
X
Advertisement