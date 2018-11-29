Michael Cohen reportedly reached a new plea deal with Mueller, and is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump

news

Michael Cohen reportedly reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday.

It could involve his giving dozens of hours of testimony.

He is also expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress.

This could severely damage President Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has reached a new plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News reported on Thursday.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, where he is expected to plead guilty to giving false statements to Congress in a closed-door testimony last year, ABC News reported.

He is also expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could implicate Trump, the channel said.

The news comes as Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election appeared ready to issue new indictments soon.

