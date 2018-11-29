Michael Cohen reaches a new plea deal with Mueller and will give dozens of hours of testimony that could damage Trump

President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, ABC News reported.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday morning to making false statements to Congress last year about his contacts with Russia-linked individuals.
Cohen's admission came after he accepted a new plea deal from the special counsel Robert Mueller which required him to plead guilty as well as continue to cooperate with ongoing federal investigations into Trump's dealings.
Cohen pleaded guilty earlier this year to tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations as part of a separate Manhattan US attorney's office investigation into his and Trump's financial activities before the election. Since that time he has been cooperating with Mueller, who is overseeing the FBI's Russia investigation.
Read more: Trump falsely accuses Mueller of coercing people to 'flip and lie' and suggests he may pardon Manafort
On Thursday, Cohen admitted to making false statements to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the Trump Organization's plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Lawmakers on the committee questioned Cohen extensively about the deal when he appeared before the panel in October 2017, and Cohen also expanded on it in a statement he sent to the committee in August of last year.
Many of the questions focused, in particular, on Cohen's email exchanges with the Russian-born businessman Felix Sater about the deal, as well as whether Russia had any involvement in the Trump Organization's push to build the tower during the election.
In fact, prosecutors wrote, Cohen gave "the false impression that the Moscow Project ended before" the Iowa caucus, which took place on February 1, 2016, "in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations."
Cohen was in touch with Sater about the Trump Tower deal in October and November 2015, when Trump was a Republican presidential candidate.
Sater first sent a letter of intent to Cohen outlining the terms of the "Trump World Tower Moscow" deal on October 13, 2015, The New York Times reported. Andrey Rozov, a Russian investor, had already signed it by the time Sater forwarded it to Cohen for Trump's signature.
Sater attached a note addressed to Cohen that The Times' Maggie Haberman shared on Twitter last year.
"Lets make this happen and build a Trump Moscow," Sater wrote. "And possibly fix relations between the countries by showing everyone that commerce & business are much better and more practical than politics. That should be Putins message as well, and we will help him agree on that message. Help world peace and make a lot of money, I would say thats a great lifetime goal for us to go after."
Weeks later, the two men exchanged a series of emails gearing up to celebrate the Trump Tower Moscow deal. In the emails, obtained by The Times, Sater bragged about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and told Cohen he would "get all of Putins team to buy in" on the deal.
"Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it," Sater wrote, according to The Times.
Sater added: "I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected."
Sater told Talking Points Memo last August that his "last Moscow deal" for the Trump Organization "was in October of 2015" but that it "didn't go through because obviously he became president."
"Once the campaign was really going-going, it was obvious there were going to be no deals internationally," Sater said. "We were still working on it, doing something with it, November-December."
Cohen was advocating the project as late as January 2016, when he contacted Dmitry Peskov, a top aide to Putin, about pushing the Trump Tower Moscow deal through.
Read more: Russian-born businessman Felix Sater has confirmed a bombshell detail in the Russia investigation
"Over the past few months I have been working with a company based in Russia regarding the development of a Trump Tower-Moscow project in Moscow City," Cohen wrote to Peskov, according to The Washington Post, which cited a person familiar with the email. "Without getting into lengthy specifics, the communication between our two sides has stalled."
Cohen continued: "As this project is too important, I am hereby requesting your assistance. I respectfully request someone, preferably you, contact me so that I might discuss the specifics as well as arranging meetings with the appropriate individuals. I thank you in advance for your assistance and look forward to hearing from you soon."
Cohen told Vanity Fair last year that the proposal from Sater was "business as usual and nothing more," describing it as "just another project, another licensing deal." He added that he had "really wanted to see this building go up, because the economics were fantastic."
Earlier this year, Sater told MSNBC that the Trump Organization was trying to secure financing for the building from VTB Bank, a sanctioned Russian bank, at the height of the election.
"I had a local developer there [in Russia], and I had the Trump Organization here [in the US], and I was in the middle," Sater said. "And the local developer there would have gotten financing from VTB and/or another Russian bank, but VTB at that point was the go-to bank for real-estate development."
As part of his new plea deal with Mueller, Cohen is expected to give dozens of hours of testimony that could implicate Trump.