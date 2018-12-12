Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michael Cohen is set to spend 3 years in a 'cushy' prison that's been called a 'castle behind bars'

Politics Michael Cohen is set to spend 3 years in a 'cushy' prison that's been called a 'castle behind bars'

Michael Cohen will serve out his prison sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, which is a two-hour drive from Manhattan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Otisville Correctional Facility inmates pray during mass in 2015. play

Otisville Correctional Facility inmates pray during mass in 2015.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

  • Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.
  • He pleaded guilty to charges including lying to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and for payments he made in 2016 to two women who alleged they had affairs with the president.
  • He will serve out his sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, which New York Magazine described in 2016 as "cushy."
  • Here's what we know about Otisville prison, the place Cohen will call home for the next three years.

The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, in upstate New York, is a two-hour drive from Manhattan.

The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution play

The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution

(Google Maps)


The medium security federal correctional institution is adjacent to a minimum security satellite camp and a detention center.

Otisville Federal Correctional Institution play

Otisville Federal Correctional Institution

(Photo Credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons)


The all-male correctional institution currently houses 840 inmates.

play

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)


In 2009, Forbes ranked it one of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons." Bernie Madoff, Forbes reported, "wanted to spend the rest of his life" there. One local news outlet in 2012 dubbed it

In 2009, Forbes ranked it one of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons." Bernie Madoff, Forbes reported, "wanted to spend the rest of his life" there. One local news outlet in 2012 dubbed it play

In 2009, Forbes ranked it one of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons." Bernie Madoff, Forbes reported, "wanted to spend the rest of his life" there. One local news outlet in 2012 dubbed it

(Picture credit: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Source: Forbes, Times-Herald Record



New York Magazine reported that Otisville is one of the best prisons for practicing Jewish inmates. They have access to full-time rabbis. Current inmates include former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

New York Magazine reported that Otisville is one of the best prisons for practicing Jewish inmates. They have access to full-time rabbis. Current inmates include former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. play

New York Magazine reported that Otisville is one of the best prisons for practicing Jewish inmates. They have access to full-time rabbis. Current inmates include former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Source: New York magazine



The prison has its fair share of visitors. Here, Cardinal Timothy Dolan greets a corrections officer during visit to the facility.

The prison has its fair share of visitors. Here, Cardinal Timothy Dolan greets a corrections officer during visit to the facility. play

The prison has its fair share of visitors. Here, Cardinal Timothy Dolan greets a corrections officer during visit to the facility.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)


According to the New York Post, inmates at Otisville celebrate Memorial Day and the Fourth of July cookouts serving hamburgers, hot dogs and watermelon.

According to the New York Post, inmates at Otisville celebrate Memorial Day and the Fourth of July cookouts serving hamburgers, hot dogs and watermelon. play

According to the New York Post, inmates at Otisville celebrate Memorial Day and the Fourth of July cookouts serving hamburgers, hot dogs and watermelon.

(Photo Credit: Inmate Aid)

Source: New York Post



The facility is also known for its educational programs. In 2014, the New York Times reported Otisville inmates receive classes from professors at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Otisville play

Otisville

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Source: New York Times



Top 3

1 Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to...bullet
2 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
3 Politics LIVE: Theresa May promises to quit before next election as...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A Sandia National Laboratories engineer performs a final diagnostics check on a data recorder for an impact test on the nose assembly of a mock B61-12.
Politics The Air Force just hit a major milestone with the US military's upgraded, highly precise nuclear bomb
michael cohen plea deal court
Politics How Michael Cohen went from saying he would 'take a bullet' for Trump to implicating him in federal crimes
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen; and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Politics Can Trump pardon Cohen or Manafort? Here's who he's given clemency to so far
null
Politics 21 scandals that rocked the Trump administration in 2018
X
Advertisement