Michael Cohen is set to spend 3 years in a 'cushy' prison that's been called a 'castle behind bars'

Otisville Correctional Facility inmates pray during mass in 2015.
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to charges including lying to Congress about his involvement in a plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and for payments he made in 2016 to two women who alleged they had affairs with the president.
He will serve out his sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, which New York Magazine described in 2016 as "cushy."
Here's what we know about Otisville prison, the place Cohen will call home for the next three years.
The Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, in upstate New York, is a two-hour drive from Manhattan.
New York Magazine reported that Otisville is one of the best prisons for practicing Jewish inmates. They have access to full-time rabbis. Current inmates include former NY State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
