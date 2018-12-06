Meet William Barr: What you need to know about the possible once and future attorney general

news
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering tapping William Barr to head up the Justice Department.
His nomination could have major implications for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.
Here's what you need to know about the man who could potentially be the next attorney general.
William Barr, 68, is a Republican lawyer who previously served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.
William Barr, who served as attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush, is reportedly President Donald Trump's top choice to lead the Justice Department.
Barr was born in New York City and is Roman Catholic. He attended Columbia University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in government in 1971 and a master’s degree in government and Chinese studies in 1973.
Columbia University in New York City. (Facebook/Columbia University)
He worked at the CIA as an analyst and assistant legislative counsel and studied law at night at George Washington University in Washington, DC, graduating in 1977.
He worked at the CIA as an analyst and assistant legislative counsel and studied law at night at George Washington University in Washington, DC, graduating in 1977.
After graduation, Barr became a clerk for a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He then became an associate at a DC law firm, but left the job to go work in former President Ronald Reagan's administration on the domestic policy staff.
President Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan, and then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. (Lederhandler/AP)
Barr worked in the Reagan administration from 1982 to 1983, then returned to the DC law firm he left to serve in the White House. He worked at the firm until 1989, when he was appointed as assistant attorney general of the US.
U.S. President George H. Bush meets with Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office, Thursday, April 30, 1992 at White House in Washington to discuss possible federal action in the aftermath of the Los Angeles beating case. The President called for "all citizens to be calm and to abide by the law" in Los Angeles. (Barry Thumma/AP)
Barr quickly rose to the position of deputy attorney general, before being appointed acting attorney general in 1991 when then-Attorney General Richard Thornburgh resigned to campaign for the US Senate.
U.S. President George H. Bush meets with Vice President Dan Quayle and Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office, Friday, May 2, 1992 at White House in Washington. The President ordered 1,000 federal law officers to riot-torn Los Angeles and mobilized 4,000 Army troops that could be put on the streets if needed to help restore order. (Marcy Nighswander/AP)
Several days after Barr became acting attorney general, a group of Cuban inmates at a prison in Talladega, Alabama, staged a revolt over their imminent deportation and took hostages. Barr gave the order for a federal assault team to go in and rescue the hostages. The mission was successfully carried out without a single shot being fired.
Members of an FBI SWAT team carry their gear towards a waiting van at the Talladega Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega, Ala., Aug. 24, 1991. Cuban inmates had been holding ten hostages for three days. (Dave Martin/AP)
Source: The New York Times
Barr received national attention for his handling of the hostage situation and was nominated by Bush to be attorney general shortly thereafter.
President George H. Bush meets with Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office at morning, Thursday, May 1, 1992 in White House at Washington. In a dramatic change of tone in just a few hours, Bush went from expressing "frustration and anguish" over the verdict in the Rodney King case to declaring "revulsion and pain" over the violent uprising that terrorized Los Angeles. (Barry Thumma/AP)
Source: South Florida Sun Sentinel
During his confirmation hearings, Barr told the Senate he thought Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion, should be overturned.
Attorney General nominee William Barr is flanked by Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., prior to Barr’s nomination hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1991. (John Duricka/AP)
Source: Los Angeles Times
Barr was confirmed as Attorney General of the US and sworn in on November 26, 1991.
U.S. President George H. Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1991 at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington. (Scott Applewhite/AP)
As attorney general, Barr took a hardline stance on crime, issuing a series of measures aimed at addressing "gangs, drugs, and guns."
Acting U.S. Attorney General William Barr points to a fragment of a circuit board during a news conference on Pan Am Flight 103 in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 1991. The tiny fragment was described as part of the bomb inside a portable radio. Two Libyan intelligence officials were indicted in the bombing of the plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, which killed 270 people. (Barry Thumma/AP)
Source: The New York Times
"I believe deeply that the first duty of government is providing for the personal security of its citizens," Barr said in 1992. "Therefore I would naturally place the highest priority on strengthening law enforcement."
President George H. Bush signs into law new civil rights guarantees for women and minorities at a Rose Garden ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 21, 1991 in Washington, as Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and Acting Attorney General William Barr look on. The bill signing capped a two-year struggle with congress over whether the legislation encouraged job quotas. (Marcy Nighswander/AP)
Source: The New York Times
Barr in 2001 said he'd urged Bush to pardon a number of key figures involved in the Iran-Contra scandal, including former Defense Secretary Caspar W. Weinberger. The scandal involved the illegal sale of arms to Iran and anti-government guerrillas in Nicaragua. Bush's decision to pardon Weinberger and others is often listed among the most controversial examples of the president exercising pardon power in US history.
U.S. President George H. Bush gestures during a speech to the Reserve Officers Association in Washington, Wednesday evening, Jan. 23, 1991. (AP/Ron Edmonds)
Sources: Miller Center; The New York Times; The Guardian
Barr worked in the corporate world for many years after he served as attorney general under Bush, including at Verizon. He's been associated with the DC-based Kirkland & Ellis law firm since 2009.
Board member of MCI Telecommunications, Nicholas Katzenbach, second left, speaks at hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on "The WorldCom Case: Looking at Bankruptcy and Competition Issues" on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, July 22, 2003. Witnesses are, from left, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Verizon Communications William Barr, Katzenbach, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's Marcia Goldstein, Communications Workers of America President Morton Bahr, National Bankruptcy Conference Vice-Chair Douglas Baird, Cerberus Capital Management Chief Operation Officer Mark Neporent. (Akira Ono/AP)
Source: Kirkland & Ellis
President Trump controversially elevated Matthew Whitaker, who's been vocally critical of the Mueller probe, to acting attorney general. Whitaker's promotion prompted concerns Trump was moving to squash the probe. Similar concerns are arising regarding Barr's potential nomination.
President Donald Trump. (Jim Young/Reuters)
Source: The Washington Post
Barr in November 2017 told The New York Times there was more basis for investigating a uranium deal between the US and Russia from when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State than allegations the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin's 2016 election interference. Trump has repeatedly made false claims about Clinton's involvement in the uranium deal.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Zen Foundation)
Sources: The New York Times; PolitiFact
Barr in 2017 also said he believed Clinton should be investigated on certain matters, echoing similar, controversial calls from Trump. "I don’t think all this stuff about throwing [Clinton] in jail or jumping to the conclusion that she should be prosecuted is appropriate," Barr said at the time. He added. "But I do think that there are things that should be investigated that haven’t been investigated."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Source: The Washington Post
Additionally, Barr supported one of Trump's most criticized moves as president — the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Barr wrote an op-ed in 2017 stating Trump "made the right call." Trump has faced accusations of obstruction of justice over Comey's ousting.
Additionally, Barr supported one of Trump's most criticized moves as president — the firing of FBI Director James Comey. Barr wrote an op-ed in 2017 stating Trump "made the right call." Trump has faced accusations of obstruction of justice over Comey's ousting.
Sources: The Washington Post
In a separate op-ed, Barr expressed approval of Trump's firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to enforce the president's travel ban that targeted predominantly Muslim countries.
In this May 8, 2017 file photo, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, right, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, arrive to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing: "Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election." Atlanta-based King & Spalding on Tuesday announced the hiring of Yates, who was the Justice Department’s No. 2 official at the end of the Obama administration before being fired by President Donald Trump when she refused to defend his travel ban. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Source: The Washington Post
Barr has also been critical of Mueller's team of prosecutors, questioning their political leanings. "I would have liked to see him have more balance on this group," Barr said on the subject last year.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the US House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)
Source: The Washington Post
As attorney general, Barr would have the authority to fire Mueller.
President George H. Bush gestures during an address in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 24, 1992 honoring the National Crime Victims Rights Award winners. Attorney General William Barr looks on at right. Each year the Justice department awards those individuals who have worked on behalf of crime victims and honors the accomplishments of the Victims of Crime Act passed in 1984. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)