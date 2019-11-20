President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Dr. Margaret Nyakango, as the new Controller of Budget pending scrutiny by the National Assembly.

Kenya has a new Controller of Budget (CoB).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Dr. Margaret Nyakango, as the new Controller of Budget pending scrutiny by the National Assembly.

Ms Nyakango, who has also worked as finance director at Africa International University, was picked from a shortlist that included Edith King’ori, Duncan Otieno, and Judith Akumu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She currently works as a director at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). She is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, UK.

Dr. Nyakango was among 15 applicants shortlisted for the position of Controller of Budget which fell vacant after the expiry of Agnes Odhiambo’s term.

Ms Odhiambo's eight-year non-renewable term came to an end in August.

Dr. Margaret Nyakango. (khusoko)

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi forwarded Ms Nyakango's name to the Committee on Finance and National Planning for vetting.

The Office of Controller of Budget is an independent office overseeing the implementation of the national and county government budgets.

The holder of the Office serves for a non-renewable term of eight years and are not eligible for re-appointment thereafter.