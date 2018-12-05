Pulse.ng logo
Meet the Bush family: A guide to America's preeminent political dynasty

Learn the lineage of the Bush family, which became one of the United States' iconic political dynasties

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(Wikimedia Commons)

Former President George H.W. Bush died last Friday at the age of 94.

His death comes just months after the passing of his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush. She passed away in April at the age of 92 after battling COPD and congestive heart failure.

Bush was a war hero, US congressman, diplomat, CIA director, and vice president before ascending to the highest office in the land.

The Bush family remains one of the most polarizing and powerful political dynasties in American history.

Most known for putting two of its members in the Oval Office, the family has had members serve in both the executive and legislative branches of the federal government. These political successes followed lucrative ventures in both the oil and financial industries.

With the death of the former president first lady, we're looking back at how this family came to earn such influence.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

The graphic below depicts the family lineage of the Bush dynasty.

Click to learn the epic story of how the Bushes took over America »

