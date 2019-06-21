On Wednesday, Malawi's Members of Parliament elected fellow legislator, Catherine Gotani Hara, as speaker of Parliament, making her the country's first female speaker for the August House.

On Wednesday, Malawi's Members of Parliament elected fellow legislator, Catherine Gotani Hara, as speaker of Parliament, making her the country's first female speaker for the August House.

Hara, who belongs to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), clinched the seat in a tightly contested electoral process after beating former deputy speaker of the house, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, who belongs to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The election was held at the New Parliament Building in the capital, Lilongwe. Before casting the votes, both government and opposition sides of the legislative house agreed on having a woman as the speaker.

Gotani comes with a wealth of experience having served as a member of Parliament from 2009 to 2014. She also served in the government as Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, and Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works.