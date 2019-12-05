Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on Accra-based Net2 TV said “MTN should wait...they used Anas to disgrace other competitors, I have the evidence. You wait and see what will happen.”

He also accused the MTN of hiring Anas to investigate its workers when they go on leave.

“They are so cheap, they give Anas a contract to go and investigate their workers to ascertain that they are indeed on leave,” Mr Agyapong said.

The MP has been on an agenda to discredit Anas and other people who work with his Tiger Eye Private Investigation.

He has vowed to expose Anas and his corrupt nature.

“I don’t sleep and until I finish Anas and the coffee shop mafias, I won’t sleep. You can ask my wife and that is the decision I have taken. I want to show him that I am smarter than him (Anas).”

When he was asked not to mention names of some cooperate institutions whose information is available to him, he (Ken) said he will expose Anas and his allies with evidence.

“I have all the contracts they gave him (Anas) to go and destroy Tigo. I’ll die for this country. We will not allow criminals to survive like that, hell no!” he stressed.