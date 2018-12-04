Pulse.ng logo
Mark Cuban said running for president would be the 'definition of bad parenting,' but he might go for it anyway

On Monday, Billionaire Mark Cuban said it would be "bad parenting" to run for president in 2020, but suggested he might go for it regardless.

Mark Cuban play

Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban on Monday said it would be "bad parenting" to run for president in 2020, but suggested he might go for it regardless.

At Business Insider's IGNITION, an annual conference on tech and media, global editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson asked Cuban if he'd made a decision yet on running after months of speculation.

"The definition of bad parenting is running for president," Cuban said, noting he has three children to focus on. But he added, "So, we'll see."

Cuban, an unabashed critic of President Donald Trump, has teased at a 2020 run in the past and polls have shown he could give Trump a run for his money.

In November 2017, Cuban said he would run as an independent if he decides to go head-to-head with Trump.

Read more: Mark Cuban says he has 3 smartphones and receives about 700 emails every day

At The New York Times DealBook Conference, Cuban said he would run as a Republican before running as a Democrat. But he then added, "I think there is an incremental value for setting up an independent candidacy...The benefit of being an independent is you go right to the golden ticket time, if I get enough support in the polls then I get to participate in the debates."

Cuban at the time said he would "absolutely not" consider running as a Democrat.

The businessman reportedly has a net worth of $3.9 billion, which puts him ahead of Trump. The president, who often boasts about his wealth and business experience, reportedly has a net worth of around $3.1 billion.

Cuban, much like Trump, has a lot of experience being in the spotlight as the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and a regular presence on ABC's "Shark Tank."

