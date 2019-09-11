Commonwealth women’s affairs ministers will assemble in Nairobi on 19 and 20 September for their triennial meeting to consider a robust strategy to achieve gender equality goals in all 53 member countries by 2030.

Ministers and senior officials will discuss topical issues hampering women’s progress, including sexual and reproductive health rights and anti-discriminatory laws in the economic sector.

Four priority areas have been identified: women in leadership, women’s economic empowerment, ending violence against women and girls, and gender and climate change.

Margaret Kobia, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Public Service, Youth and Gender is scheduled to chair the 12th Commonwealth women’s affairs ministers meeting set to be held in Nairobi.

“This meeting provides a platform to strategise on emerging gender issues by examining critical areas that still require further attention; share experiences and lessons learned; and forge common positions for accelerating gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.” said Professor Kobia.

KICC, Nairobi

“The meeting is an immensely valuable opportunity for our member countries collectively to monitor and evaluate progress towards achieving Commonwealth priorities on gender equality and attainments under Sustainable Development Goal 5 and related national or regional commitments.” Said Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Commonwealth Secretary-General the RT Hon Patricia Scotland. (Flickr)

The meeting strategy will include provisions to help increase women’s access to leadership, to achieve a minimum number of years of free quality education, to boost family planning and health services and to ensure legal protection from violence.

“Recommendations and decisions made by ministers at the meeting will help to shape innovative Commonwealth approaches to accelerate gender equality, which is such a vital part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Assessing progress is particularly important as we prepare for the 25th anniversaries of the International Conference on Population and Development and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.” Said Scotland.

An African woman.

Ministers will be presented with a summary on the status of gender equality in the Commonwealth in four priority areas: women in leadership, women’s economic empowerment, ending violence against women and girls, and gender and climate change.

On 19 September, the Secretary-General will launch the Case Law Handbook on Violence Against Women and Girls in Commonwealth East Africa. The publication is designed to enhance the capacity of judicial officers to proactively protect the rights of women and girls in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.