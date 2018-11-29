LIVE: Theresa May grilled by senior MPs on her Brexit deal

news

LONDON — Theresa May will be grilled on her performance as prime minister and her controversial Brexit deal on Thursday morning as she appears before senior MPs on the House of Commons Liaison Committee.

business Insider will be following proceedings live as the prime minister takes questions from a super-committee of 35 MPs who each chair their own separate Commons committees. The MPs represent parties across the House of Commons and include both staunch Brexiteers and passionate Remainers.

Home Office Committee Chair Yvette Cooper, who has been a thorn in the side of the government's Brexit plans, is on the committee. As are leading pro-EU MPs Brexit Committee Chair Hilary Benn, Treasury Committee Chair Nicky Moegan, and Sarah Wollaston, the pro-second referendum MP who chairs the liaison committee.

Arch Brexiteers PAC Committee Chair Bernard Jenkin and European Security Committee Chair Bill Cash will also put questions to May. The prime minister will faced barbed questions from all sides of the Brexit debate.

With there being less than two weeks until MPs vote on May's Brexit deal with the European Union, you can expect the prime minister to face some tough questions on the crucial details of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Scroll down to find the latest developments. All times are in GMT.

09:00 AM — The Liaison Committee gets underway

Conservative MP and Liaison Committee Chair Sarah Wollaston has got us underway in Westminster. Theresa May will take questions from 35 MPs.