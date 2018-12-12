Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Live: Theresa May battles for survival ahead of Conservative party no confidence vote

Politics Live: Theresa May battles for survival ahead of Conservative party no confidence vote

Theresa May will face a vote on her leadership today which could see her deposed. Follow Business Insider's live blog for the latest developments.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December play

Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December

(Reuters)

LONDON — Theresa May will face a leadership challenge this evening after 48 Tory MPs sent letters demanding a no-confidence vote.

Conservative MP Graham Brady, the committee's chairman, said a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm tonight in the House of Commons.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening," Brady said.

Follow Business Insider's liveblog for the latest developments in another hectic day at Westminster.

10:04: How will the confidence vote work?

Sir Graham Brady play

Sir Graham Brady

(Reuters)


09:45: Tory Remainer Anna Soubry calls letter-senders 'a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers'

09:45: Tory Remainer Anna Soubry calls letter-senders 'a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers' play

09:45: Tory Remainer Anna Soubry calls letter-senders 'a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers'

(REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth)

Speaking at an Institute for Government event this morning, Tory MP Anna Soubry — one of the Conservative Party's most committed Remainers — said those MPs who have sent letters to Graham Brady of were led by "a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers."

"They should have been booted out by previous leaders," she told the IfG event.

"They behave appallingly and only represent themselves and their warped ideology. They need to get a life but they don’t have lives because they’re obsessed with Europe."



09:00: Here's Graham Brady's letter announcing a vote of confidence in Theresa May.

09:00: Here's Graham Brady's letter announcing a vote of confidence in Theresa May. play

09:00: Here's Graham Brady's letter announcing a vote of confidence in Theresa May.

(1922 Committee)


Top 3

1 Politics These are the 21 most corrupt countries in Africabullet
2 Politics Huawei's Sabrina Meng Wanzhou has been granted bail in Canadabullet
3 Politics Nigeria's former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala asks...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Theresa May arrives in Berlin to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 11 December 2019
Politics What happens if Theresa May loses her no confidence vote
The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was the eighth-biggest news story of the year, according to Google search data.
Politics The 10 biggest news stories of 2018, according to Google Trends
Theresa May
Politics A no confidence vote has been triggered in Theresa May
Theresa May
Politics Theresa May on brink of no confidence vote amid reports of 48 letters from Conservative MPs
X
Advertisement