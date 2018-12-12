Live: Theresa May battles for survival ahead of Conservative party no confidence vote

news

LONDON — Theresa May will face a leadership challenge this evening after 48 Tory MPs sent letters demanding a no-confidence vote.

Conservative MP Graham Brady, the committee's chairman, said a ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm tonight in the House of Commons.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening," Brady said.

Follow Business Insider's liveblog for the latest developments in another hectic day at Westminster.

10:04: How will the confidence vote work?

09:45: Tory Remainer Anna Soubry calls letter-senders 'a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers'

Speaking at an Institute for Government event this morning, Tory MP Anna Soubry — one of the Conservative Party's most committed Remainers — said those MPs who have sent letters to Graham Brady of were led by "a rump of hard right, hard Brexiteers."

"They should have been booted out by previous leaders," she told the IfG event.

"They behave appallingly and only represent themselves and their warped ideology. They need to get a life but they don’t have lives because they’re obsessed with Europe."

09:00: Here's Graham Brady's letter announcing a vote of confidence in Theresa May.